Fort Myers man gets 20 years for attempted second-degree murder

A 20-year-old man received 20-year mandatory minimum prison sentence Wednesday for attempted second-degree murder, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Justus Pierce, of Fort Myers, was previously charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to the state attorney’s office.

Pierce was accused of stalking two men and driving by one of their homes in April 2017 off Hancock Bridge Parkway in Cape Coral. He then fired several gunshots at the victims, who were standing outside, the state attorney’s office.

One victim ran away and the other drove off in his car, according to the state attorney’s office. Pierce proceeded to chase one of the victims before his arrest and a pursuit was followed by police.

