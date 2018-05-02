Experts provide safety tips ahead of alligator mating season

Southwest Florida residents should be aware as mating season gets underway for alligators.

Katie Ferron, of the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, suggested keeping a safe distance from alligators.

“It’s good to remember that places like golf courses and things like that are where they would have their natural habitats and as we move into those areas we will increase our chances of seeing them,” Ferron said.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

