Cape residents still in limbo about future of abandoned golf course

The City of Cape Coral is still negotiating the price and cleanup of an abandoned golf course off Palm Tree Boulevard with the property owner, the Ryan Company.

The city voted to explore the purchase of the golf course in January and wanted a contract negotiation ready by April — but that did not happen.

The 175-acre property, which has been untouched since 2006, has been the center of a heated city-wide debate for over a decade.

A city spokesperson said they hope to have a contract negotiation in their hands during the next few weeks.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

