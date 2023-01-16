Sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 60s

High temperatures will reach the low-70s and upper 60s under sunny skies.

Winds will be light and variable, only reaching about 5 miles per hour. Boaters will have great conditions on the water. One to two-foot wave heights and a light chop is expected.

We will continue our run of dry weather into this weekend. Unfortunately, that will provide ideal conditions for the formation and spread of wildfires. For that reason, all of Southwest Florida is under a High (3/5) or Moderate (2/5) fire danger index.