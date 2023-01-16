Search on for suspect in Pizza Hut theft

Authorities are searching for a man they say stole money from an Iona Pizza Hut.

The incident happened on Dec. 31, 2022, at the restaurant at 11591 Gladiolus Drive.

Authorities say a suspect entered the business and removed cash. The subject was also seen on surveillance pulling on door handles and loitering in the area.

Anyone with information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.