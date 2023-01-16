Crime Stoppers searching for owner of dog abandoned in Suncoast Estates

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is searching for the owner of a dog that was left abandoned earlier this year in North Fort Myers.

Crime Stoppers says the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was first alerted to the abandoned dog on January 2. They say the pit bull terrier mix was found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community. The dog was found in a kennel with a blanket, food, and water bowls.

The dog is believed to be about 2 years old and is white with black patches on the back of both of her years.

Crime Stoppers would like to speak with anyone who knows who the owner of the dog might be. You can call them at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Tips may also be made online.