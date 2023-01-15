Three year old missing persons case in North Fort Myers

Sunday marks three years since Porter Albert disappeared from a parking lot in North Fort Myers.

But, detectives believe they know who is responsible for Albert’s vanishing. A woman named Tiffany Contestable was discovered driving Albert’s car the same day he disappeared.

WINK News spoke with detective Vincent Doyle to gain some insight into the investigation.

“We learned of Tiffany and her mother, Desiree, living in the woods. He managed to get them out of the woods, managed to get them to find a home, a trailer in North Fort Myers, and get them an actual place that they can call home so they’re not living in the woods,” detective Doyle said. “Tried to help them get back to school because they were living in the woods and they did not know what the process was. So, he aided them at this point in the process. So, he was a big part of their lives, trying to get them back on their feet.”

Crime Stoppers said Constestable is a person of interest and may be in Arkansas. But, police explained her mother is not a person of interest.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Fort Myers Police.

