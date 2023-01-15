Sunny Sunday Ahead

The Weather Authority expects a cool Sunday with highs struggling to get into the mid-60s this afternoon.

Sunday will start cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 60s. Dry air dominating the region means lots of sun and no chance of rain today.

Looking ahead to the workweek, we see a quick warm up with highs back in 70s on Monday, and 80s returning as soon as Wednesday. Weather looks to stay warm into next weekend, with the potential for an isolated shower or two as well.