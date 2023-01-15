James Hurst’s remains identified on Fort Myers Beach sunken boat

The human remains found on a sunken boat Friday and investigated by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have been identified.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, it was James Denny Hurst’s remains discovered on Friday.

Hurst’s remains were found on a sailboat named “Good Girl” behind Salty Sams on Fort Myers Beach.

LCSO said it was where the then-missing person, James Hurst, was last known to have been on board during Hurricane Ian.

Crews worked all of Friday on the sunken sailboat. First, divers went in the water to help prep, then the boat was lifted onto the dock hours after it was out of the water, WINK News saw people in hazmat suits going into the boat and removing items.

Hurst is the last unaccounted person from Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian.