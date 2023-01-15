Deadly crash in Lehigh Acres on Sunday

LEHIGH ACRES
A deadly crash on 15th Street SW off Joan Avenue South in Lehigh Acres has drawn a large law enforcement presence early Sunday evening.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, one person died from the crash involving a dirt bike and the canal.
There is no roadblock in the area for the time being.
WINK News will update this story with more information when it becomes available.
