Cold weather shelter opening in North Port

NORTH PORT
A cold weather shelter will open Sunday night in North Port.
According to the North Port city government, the cold weather shelter will be at 100 Church, located at 14525 Tamiami Trail.
For reference, 100 Church is near the Blue Tequila restaurant.
With temperatures expected to reach the mid to high 30s early Monday morning the shelter is a great way to avoid the weather.
