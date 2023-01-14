The recovering shrimping industry in SWFL after Ian

More areas of Southwest Florida life are returning to normal since Hurricane Ian, even though not all businesses and industries are where they used to be.

The local shrimp industry took quite a hit after the storm in late September.

The shrimp boats sustained considerable damage and many of them were completely destroyed. Many people are wondering what it means for the future of the local shrimp industry.

WINK News spoke with Dennis Henderson, the co-owner of Trico Shrimp Industry. During the conversation, he explains why the future doesn’t look very promising for him.

The processor he’s sold millions of pounds of shrimp to is now selling him back his own shrimp. However, he told WINK News this is still not enough for his company and unless there are more changes soon, it will likely be the end of his company.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen at this point. Shrimping has been great for a lot of years right here,” Henderson said. “It’s got a great future but I don’t know who’s gonna own the boat. It’s up in the air,” Henderson said.

And there is still a lot to be cleaned up on shrimp boat lane. WINK News was in the area all afternoon on Saturday and saw people working to get it cleaned up.