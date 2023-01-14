More than 125,000 attendees expected at the Cape Coral Arts Festival all weekend

The Cape Coral Arts Festival is one of Lee County’s largest special events bringing over 120,000 attendees in 2022.

The event is happening Saturday and Sunday along Cape Coral Parkway.

Organizers have said more than 125,000 people are expected to attend the event. There are plenty of opportunities to shop, eat, and enjoy the culture of the arts festival.

The Cape Coral Arts Festival is one of the biggest events to hit downtown Cape Coral since Hurricane Ian. WINK News spoke with numerous people who expressed their delight and excitement about having the arts festival back.

The Cape Coral Rotary and Rotary Foundation host the event with proceeds going toward improving the community.

Organizers told WINK News that vendors are coming from as far as California and New York to set up shop. They also noted that this arts festival is for everyone to enjoy so, there will be entertainment for all ages at the event.

Karen Tancer, a Unique Boutique vendor from New York told WINK News, this isn’t her first time at the festival. Tancer also made it clear that she’s optimistic about how the turn-out will be.

“Last year it was just bumper-to-bumper looking. I’m just hoping people come out and about and help us, poor entrepreneurs, to make a living and bring back some money into Cape Coral, which it needs,” Tancer said.

Cape Coral Pkwy. officially closed down at 5 p.m. on Friday so vendors could set up. Markers are laid out where booths will go at the event which will bring artists, restaurants, and others from all over together.

Click here to get more information on the Cape Coral Arts Festival.