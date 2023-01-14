Fentanyl, meth, and more found in Naples woman’s vehicle

Rebecca Resnick, 39, faces multiple felonies after a trafficking quantity of methamphetamine and more were found during a traffic stop Thursday night in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, around 7 p.m., Resnick was pulled over for a traffic violation close to Airport-Pulling Road and Poinsettia Avenue in Naples.

Deputies carried out a probable cause search after narcotic paraphernalia was seen in plain view inside Resnick’s vehicle.

As a result, 19.7 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of fentanyl were revealed inside the vehicle. Deputies also found oxycodone, buprenorphine, and methadone during the search.

“Collier County is a safer place with these drugs off the street and this individual back in jail,” Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said.

When Resnick was arrested on Thursday, she was out on bond for fentanyl trafficking in Nov. 2022.

On Nov. 12, 2022, Resnick was similarly arrested after 17.7 grams of fentanyl, along with other drugs, were found in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

Deputies noted that Resnick was uncooperative and resisted their attempts to take her into custody.