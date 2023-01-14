Chilly Weekend Ahead

The Weather Authority expects a chilly Saturday highs struggling to get out of the 50s this afternoon.

Saturday will start cold with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

By the afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s. Dry air dominating the region means lots of sun and no chance of rain over the weekend.

Looking ahead to the workweek, we see a quick warm up with highs back in 70s on Monday, and 80s returning as soon as Wednesday. Weather looks to stay warm into next weekend, with the potential for an isolated shower or two as well.