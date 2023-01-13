Suspects detained, 2 people injured after shooting in Port Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE
Deputies have detained suspects after a shooting that left two people injured on Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting at a Tamiami Trail address hospitalized two victims, but there is no risk to the public. Detectives are currently investigating, and no further information will be released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
