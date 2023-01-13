Portion of Cape Coral Pkwy to close for Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place

A portion of Cape Coral Parkway is closing on Friday afternoon and may impact your plans for Friday night, but it’s all in preparation for one of Lee County’s largest events.

Cape Coral Parkway will close at 5 p.m. Friday in preparation for the 38th annual Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place.

Organizers say more than 125,000 people are expected to attend the art festival this weekend. There’s plenty of opportunity to shop, eat and enjoy the culture the festival brings.

The art festival is one of the bigger events to hit downtown Cape Coral since Hurricane Ian, and people are excited to have it back.

The Cape Coral Rotary and Rotary Foundation hosts the event, with proceeds going toward improving the community.

An artist from Atlanta said this is her first time here and is optimistic about the turnout.

“I just think everybody’s gonna rally, you know, to kind of lift the town up because it’s what it needs. And it’s, it’s got a great reputation for being a great show. So I decided, why not come down and be part of something where it’s got good vibes happening? And yeah, it’s, it’s pretty cool,” said Kim Cullen, a jewelry designer.

If you are concerned about how to get around the festival once the road is closed, below is a map showing alternate routes around the area.