Missing 13-year-old girl from Fort Myers

A young 13-year-old girl named Edilsy Roca has been missing since Dec. 21, 2022.

According to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse, Roca was last seen around the 4000 block of Ford Street in Fort Myers wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts, and slide sandals.

Roca is 4′ 11″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes and weighs approximately 115 pounds.

If you have any information concerning where Roca is, please contact FDLE or the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700 or 911.

