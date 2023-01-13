Man hospitalized after Radio Road hit-and-run in Collier County

A man was seriously injured in a Friday morning hit-and-run crash on Radio Road in Collier County.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a bicyclist was traveling east in the pedestrian crosswalk area located near the Mobil gas station at 5680 Radio Road when a vehicle struck him. He was transported to NCH North in serious condition.

The vehicle did not stop after hitting the man. CCSO says the Florida Highway Patrol will be taking over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.