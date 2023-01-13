LCSO dive team find boat belonging to missing Fort Myers Beach man

On Friday, Lee County Sheriff’s Office dive teams searched the water and boats at Salty Sam’s Marina on Fort Myers Beach and found the boat belonging to a missing man.

The dive team located the sunken sailboat ‘Good Girl’ in Matanzas Pass and say they are actively recovering it.

Missing person James Hurst was last known to have been on board during Hurricane Ian. The sheriff’s office did not say if Hurst was on board.

A Salty Sam’s Marina employee said watching the recovery was emotional. “I would say bittersweet. You know, for what happened, maybe with that vessel, it does help us by getting one more sunken vessel out of the water. But I think, most importantly, it might help the family,” said Ryan Van Denabeele.

Hurst is the last unaccounted person from Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian.