Cold front brings scattered rain chances to Southwest Florida

High temperatures will reach the 60s and 70s with cloud cover increasing throughout the morning. This is primarily due to an approaching cold front that will sweep through South Florida in the morning and afternoon. Boaters can expect choppy waters in our bays and two to six-foot wave height in the Gulf.

Our cold front will bring scattered rain chances to the region before leaving us with breezy and dry conditions for the remainder of the day. Residents of Sarasota, Charlotte, and DeSoto counties will likely experience these showers and weak storms in the morning. These rain chances will migrate south and east in the late morning and afternoon. That will bring the front through locations like Collier and Hendry counties in the late morning and afternoon. Severe weather is not expected with this system. Lightning, gusty winds, and heavy downpours will be the primary impacts.

On the back side of this cold front, temperatures will drop substantially. High temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s on Saturday with “feels like” temperatures dropping into the 30s on Sunday morning.