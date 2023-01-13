American Cancer Society’s ‘cancer report card’ shows signs of hope

Cancer is something that will touch every one of us over the course of our lifetime, whether it’s us or a loved one who is diagnosed.

This week, the American Cancer Society released its annual findings that show areas for improvement and cause for hope.

A new report from the American Cancer Society shows that overall, deaths dropped more than 30% in 30 years, but advanced prostate cancer cases and deaths are increasing. Four to five percent more men are being diagnosed in the late stages. Prostate cancer is highly curable, but fewer men are getting screened.

“We encourage individuals to have an informed decision with their physician about prostate cancer testing. A PSA is a blood test that could give an indication of whether someone may be developing or has developed prostate cancer alongside a physical exam. This itself has no inherent harm to the individual,” said Dr. Karen Knudsen, CEO of the American Cancer Society.

There is a big win that came out of the report. It has to do with cervical cancer. Cases in young women dropped 65% between 2012 and 2019, largely due to the HPV vaccine.

Florida-specific projections forecast pancreatic cancer deaths to rise to the number two spot. A place previously held by breast cancer.

The top killer in Florida and nationwide will remain lung cancer. As Florida cancer oncologist Frank Rodriguez sees, more people survive lung cancer yearly.

“I’m very optimistic about the field of oncology because we’re, we’re constantly making improvements that we’re constantly making. Discoveries that help patients on a day-to-day basis,” said Rodriguez.

These findings are a snapshot of trends and projections. It could change if more people take advantage of available screenings.

The report also noted fewer people got screened for all types of cancer during the pandemic years. As a result, more people were diagnosed at later stages.