2 suspected of attempted grand theft from Home Depot at the Forum

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: January 13, 2023 9:38 AM EST
A man and woman suspected of attempted grand theft at the Home Depot at the Forum on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Credit: Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers
FORT MYERS

Fort Myers police want the public’s help finding two people suspected of attempted grand theft from the Home Depot at the Forum.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman seen in security images entered the Home Depot at 3402 Forum Blvd. at around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4. The unknown duo proceeded to grab a shopping cart and began selecting miscellaneous items to put inside it.

Their first attempt to leave with the unpaid merchandise through the garden exit, at around 2:45 p.m., was unsuccessful. The woman eventually left with the stolen merchandise. Loss prevention personnel met her outside, at which point the two relinquished all merchandise and drove away in a white Ford pickup truck.

The man was wearing a red-and-black button-down flannel top, black-and-white sneakers, an orange-and-white hat, sunglasses and dark jeans. He was between 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and likely weighs around 250 lbs.

The woman was wearing a black-and-white Nike Hat and a colorful jacket. She likely weighs around 130 lbs.

The recovered merchandise was worth $1,374.

If you can identify the suspects, contact Detective C. Ramos at (239) 321-7698 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Copyright 2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.

WINK News: First. Fair. Everywhere.

Copyright ©2023 WINK Digital Media