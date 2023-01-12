Thursday brings a mostly sunny and dry forecast

High temperatures will reach the upper 70s and low 80s under mostly sunny skies. Thankfully, the afternoon humidity will be tolerable as dew points will mainly stay in the upper 50s. Boaters will experience another day of great water conditions. A light chop in our bays and one to two-foot Gulf wave heights are expected.

Rain chances will return on Friday. These will form on the leading edge of a cold front that will sweep through South Florida before the weekend. On the back side of this system, our high temperatures will drop into the low 60s and upper 50s on Saturday!