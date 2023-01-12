The Mucky Duck readies for soft relaunch on Captiva after Hurricane Ian

The Mucky Duck restaurant, a Captiva Island staple and popular sunset-viewing dining destination since 1976, is on the verge of reopening after Hurricane Ian, owner Andreas Bieri said.

The soft relaunch is “days away,” he said, not knowing the exact date yet, but there will be a limited menu.

Located off the Gulf of Mexico at 11546 Andy Rosse Lane, The Mucky Duck has been shut down since Sept. 28, when the Category 4 hurricane wiped out power to the island and devastated much of it.

