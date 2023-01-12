Port Charlotte claims almost $1M in scratch-off ticket win

Published: January 12, 2023 12:49 PM EST
Karen Dowling took home more than $800,000 from a scratch-off ticket. (CREDIT: Florida Lottery)
PORT CHARLOTTE

A 62-year-old Port Charlotte woman won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game on Thursday.

Karen Dowling chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, according to a press release from the Florida lottery.

Dowling purchased her ticket from Publix, at 24051 Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game—and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).

