Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center preparing for grand opening weekend

A place where people can come together to grow and serve their community is now open here in Southwest Florida.

The Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center is getting prepared to open on Sunday.

The building is a dream come true for many people in the Jewish community.

It was conceived in 2016. Construction began in November 2021.

“Oh, it is wonderful. It is overwhelming. This is a dream come true for this community,” said Jeffery Feld, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples.

There are 12 palm trees, each representing the 12 tribes of Israel.

Stone used for the building came from Jerusalem. And the pavers represent people in the community and loved ones who make the cultural center so special.

The brand new 20,000 square foot building will serve as a home to the more than 10,000 Jewish community members in the Greater Naples area.

Feld said everyone is welcome.

“It’s open to the entire community. We have men’s groups, women’s groups, and again the expression I use was socialization, leisure time, recreation, humanitarian, cultural-type programs, and there is the whole breadth of activities that way,” Feld said.

Workers are putting some final touches on the building.

The grand opening will be held at 1 p.m.

The address is 4729 Pine Ridge Road.