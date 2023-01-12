Man suspected of using stolen bank card minutes after Fort Myers vehicle burglary

Deputies are looking for a man suspected of using a bank card stolen just minutes beforehand during a vehicle burglary in Fort Myers.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a victim’s vehicle was burglarized while parked outside the Dollar General at 3995 Fowler St. on Saturday, between 4:15 p.m. and 4:20 p.m.

A man was later seen in surveillance images using the victim’s bank card, stolen minutes earlier, to purchase a gift card. He appears to have a tattoo on his left forearm and left hand.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Amanda Averill at (239) 321-7797 or [email protected] You can also contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.