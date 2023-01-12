Man accused of stealing over $5K in vacuums in south Fort Myers

SOUTH FORT MYERS
Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing over $5,500 in Dyson vacuums from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in south Fort Myers in December.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the man entered the Bed, Bath & Beyond at 13499 S. Cleveland Ave. on Dec. 27 and left with the vacuums. He left the parking lot in a dark blue SUV of unknown make or model.
Watch the video below or click here.
If you are able to identify him, you can call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. All callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online or on the P3 Tips app.
