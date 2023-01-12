Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian

Reporter:Tiffany Rizzo
Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: January 12, 2023 8:58 AM EST
Updated: January 12, 2023 9:31 AM EST
FORT MYERS BEACH

 

On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove have been identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes.

Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.

A boating crew in the canal working to remove debris discovered the remains and contacted deputies. Logan Sorto was working a construction job across from the canal when the discovery was made.

His heart, he said, “goes out to the family—how shocking it has to be to find a loved one here. And it’s just very shocking for me… for my guys here working as well. For them to know that there’s human remains just feet from us.”

72-year-old James Hurst, another Fort Myers Beach resident reported missing after Hurricane Ian, has not been found yet.

