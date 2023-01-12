Killer whale dies after beaching itself on Florida coast

Author: Associated Press
Published: January 12, 2023 7:27 AM EST
This photo provided by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows a dead killer whale in Flagler Beach on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. According to authorities, the 21-foot (6.4-meter) killer whale died after beaching itself. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
FLAGLER BEACH (AP)

A 21-foot (6.4-meter) killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in Central Florida on Wednesday, authorities said.

The orca landed on Flagler Beach, located more than 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

A video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the orca lying on its side as waves splashed against it.

Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean.

