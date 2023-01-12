Estero planning board recommends rezoning of Miromar Design Center

The Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board recommended approval for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center to Village Council on Tuesday.

The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as Miromar Square, a commercial planned development in 2007, but is requesting a rezone to allow the use of office spaces.

Since its opening, the intent was an upscale design center where people could make appointments for different household furnishings. However, it hasn’t had as much success as anticipated and is now hoping to increase occupancy by expanding its use.

