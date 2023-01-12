Missing Charlotte County woman found with wanted felon in Fort Myers

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says a woman who was reported missing Thursday was found at a hotel in Fort Myers.

Deputies say 41-year-old Melissa Collins, who was last seen on January 9, was found at a hotel in Fort Myers with Brandon Walton, who is wanted on a felony warrant for charges of burglary, false imprisonment, tampering with evidence, and two counts of battery.

Deputies say Collins is safe and Walton is now on his way to jail on his felony warrant.

The sheriff’s office thanked the community for providing tips to help with their search.