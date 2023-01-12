Search on for suspect in vehicle theft

Authorities are searching for a suspect in an auto theft that happened on Monday.

The car, a 2005 Cadillac CTS Gold, was stolen from Palm Beach Boulevard.

It was recovered on the same day near the area of Case lane and Bartholomew Drive in North Fort Myers at a dead-end road.

At approximately at 9 a.m., a man was seen running from the area of the vehicle.

If you are able to identify the subject or have any information, call us at 1-800-780-TIPS, submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3 Tips mobile app.