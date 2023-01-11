Woman moves into Par 4 FEMA trailer in Collier County

More than 100 days after Hurricane Ian, people are still waiting to move into their temporary homes, but for one woman, that wait ended on Wednesday,

WINK News first told you about the FEMA trailers that were delivered to the Par 4 Mobile Home Community in Collier County last month.

Last week they were still vacant because there was no power. That’s when WINK News stepped in to figure out what was going on, and after a back and forth between FEMA and FPL, power was hooked up.

Carol Mikelsavage moved into one of the FEMA trailers at Par 4 on Wednesday. She knows the trailer is temporary but said she would forever be grateful.

“Now, I don’t have to worry,” said Mikelsavage.

She lost everything in Ian. Mikelsavage is rebuilding her home in Palm River Village, but for the next four to six months, the Par 4 FEMA trailer is her home.

“What’s going to be great is the after, and this is the in-between, which is such a blessing,” Mikelsavage said.

Mikelsavage showed us around her new place and was all smiles, but she says it’s been tough not knowing where she would be living while trying to rebuild her life.

“I just got the phone call to move in tomorrow, yesterday,” said Mikelsavage. “I’m like, really? No, I’m ready.”

She was for the next step in recovering from the hurricane. “This is going to give me stability to keep on going and go to work and socialize.”

Jimmy Gaughan, the manager at Par 4, who’s been working to get new neighbors in the trailers, welcomed Mikelsavage to her new home.

“This is the icebreaker. This is the first one. She’s thrilled to be here, she’s thrilled with the trailer that FEMA is providing very comfortable she couldn’t be happier that means I couldn’t be happier now. I’m just looking forward to fill up the other three trailers,” said Gaughan.

FEMA’s direct housing program allows residents to stay in temporary units for up to 18 months.

Gaughan is hoping to see more new neighbors in the coming days.