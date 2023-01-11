Sunny skies and 70s for highs

High temperatures will return to the 70s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain on the tolerable side. Boaters will once again face ideal conditions on the waters. One to two-foot Gulf wave heights and a light chop in our bays are expected.
There is no chance of rain on Wednesday. Our dry conditions will carry over into Thursday before scattered showers and a few storms enter Friday’s forecast.
Copyright 2023 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.