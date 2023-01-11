New Habaneros Mexican Grill expands dining spots in Bonita Springs

A colorful new Mexican restaurant opened Jan. 3 in the Prado at Spring Creek in Bonita Springs. Habaneros Mexican Grill’s large freestanding building on the southern edge of the retail center formerly was Buffalo Wild Wings, Stevie Tomato’s Sports Page and Rib City but it had been vacant since Foxboro Sports Tavern closed its second location there in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic.

Habaneros had intended to open last fall but its launch was delayed by permitting and hiring issues, said General Manager Enoc Gaza. “We were waiting a long time for employees,” he said.

The Florida-based restaurant group has four other locations operated by a family with roots in Mexico. It opened Habaneros Mexican Grill on Pine Island Road in North Fort Myers in 2015 after operating at least three locations in the Orlando area for more than a decade.

