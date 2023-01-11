Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 11

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Peter Cordone, 42, is wanted in Lee County on six felony warrants for violating probation. He spent four months in jail after reaching a deal related to burglary, grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

He got caught with a screwdriver and other burglary tools, as well as 39 pieces of jewelry that did not belong to him.

He violated his probation two weeks ago.

He will be held without bond once law enforcement finds him.

Tommy Lee Johnson, 54, was found guilty of the possession, sale and delivery of cocaine.

He got probation, which investigators say he has repeatedly violated.

That triggered a new warrant for his arrest.

The Fort Myers felon has been busted several times over the year on a variety of charges.

He has a tattoo of praying hands on his right arm and a naked woman named Gail on his left arm.

He may also go by Arthur Hackney or even New York Johnson.

Nicholas Strong, 33, has many tattoos on his face and neck.

Detectives say he failed to show up in court on drug possession charges after they busted him with fentanyl.

He has a warrant out for his arrest.

He could be living in North Fort Myers.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com