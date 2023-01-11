Law enforcement investigation on I-75, south of Alico Rd in Lee County

LEE COUNTY
Law enforcement agencies are investigating a scene on I-75, south of Alico Road in Lee County.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, LCSO and the Cape Coral Police Department are working on a joint investigation. Traffic is being impacted in the southbound lanes of I-75; drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
