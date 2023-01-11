Fire department purchases Big Hickory Waterfront Grille & Marina for $6M

BONITA SPRINGS
The Bonita Springs Fire Department closed a $6 million deal with the owners of Big Hickory Waterfront Grille & Marina on Tuesday to purchase the property that served as a restaurant for Bonita Beach visitors for decades. The property also includes a commercial center with a Bonita Springs Fire Department substation.
Both buildings suffered extensive damage due to Hurricane Ian. Big Hickory Waterfront Grille owner Traci Kautzman decided against rebuilding because of what she said is a lack of support from the city of Bonita Springs.
