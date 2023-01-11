Captiva Cruises returns to business with Cabbage Key trips from Captiva Island

Captiva Cruises, a boat business that shuttles diners and sightseers from Captiva Island to Cabbage Key, is returning to action after the Sanibel Causeway reopened to tourists in addition to residents and construction contractors.

The comeback hasn’t been without challenges, said Bob Rando, who co-owns the business with his wife, Jenny Rando, and with Brad and Leslie Junghans. It operates out of McCarthy’s Marina at 11401 Andy Rosse Lane on Captiva and also from the Pink Elephant Dock on Boca Grande.

Captiva Cruises will hold a ceremonial, back-to-business ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday on Captiva with the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce.

