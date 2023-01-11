Cape Coral’s mayor has plans to fix a dangerous intersection

The intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway in Cape Coral has become a nightmare for drivers and bikers who try to navigate it.

People in Cape Coral want the intersection fixed as soon as possible. The mayor says he has plans to help everyone out.

Many bravely cross the intersection of Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway every day. Some behind the wheel of their cars and SUVs and trucks, others on their bikes. Every one of them trying to cross without a light.

That’s why you won’t see Paige Navarro anywhere near the intersection, especially with her kids. “It is very chaotic. We definitely avoid that area as much as we can. That way to keep everybody as safe as possible.”

That’s tough because Navarro lives on nearby Gator Circle. She said she sees people crash at the intersection a lot. Most recently was a four-car pile-up Tuesday morning. The good news is no one was hurt in that crash.

Cape Coral police said between January 4, 2020, and December 29, 2022, there were 64 crashes in the intersection, 22 with injuries.

“There’s definitely people who don’t take their time. Don’t watch out for others, and everybody’s in a rush all the time in that area,” Navarro said.

Drivers want a traffic light installed. Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter knows that because residents fill up his inbox with requests for one. “I got several emails on that. And had followed up with city staff. My understanding is that we’re going to try to accelerate the time frame for that particular signal at that location.”

Navarro likes the sound of that. “I think it’ll help very well because at least it will stop people for a little bit and keep them aware of people going across.”

Gunter said adding a traffic light to the intersection is part of Cape Coral’s strategic plan for the future.