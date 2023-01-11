2 women face drug charges after North Naples arrest

Two women from other counties were arrested in North Naples on Monday night after deputies say they were found with a large amount of illegal drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Jane Dolgin, 41, of St. Petersburg in Hillsborough County, and her passenger, Sara Margaret Theile, 35, of Lauderhill in Broward County, were arrested after being pulled over for speeding. The gray BMW was pulled over in the area of Vanderbilt Drive and Wiggins Pass around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies searched the vehicle, registered to Theile, after smelling marijuana. During the search, deputies found 19.4 grams of oxycodone. The search also turned up fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana, along with numerous items of narcotic paraphernalia.

Theile faces charges of trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Dolgin, who is a convicted felon, faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana under 20 grams, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and driving without a license.