1 person hospitalized after fiery Estero truck crash

One person was hospitalized after a fiery truck crash early Wednesday morning on Three Oaks Parkway in Estero.

According to the Estero Fire Department, traffic on Three Oaks Parkway was stalled as firefighters responded to the crash. The truck reportedly lost control, going off the roadway and into the trees. Firefighters arrived and quickly extinguished a fire that started in the engine compartment.

A single occupant was transported to the hospital. EFD did not say if the victim was the driver or a passenger.