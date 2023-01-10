No injuries in 4-vehicle crash at Cape Coral intersection without traffic light

Writer:Joey Pellegrino
Published: January 10, 2023 9:03 AM EST
Updated: January 10, 2023 9:04 AM EST
Firefighters survey the site of a four-vehicle crash at De Navarra Parkway and Del Prado Boulevard in Cape Coral, Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Credit: Cape Coral Fire Department
CAPE CORAL

Drivers and passengers escaped without injury after a major crash at a Cape Coral intersection without a traffic light, despite two of the four vehicles rolling over.

According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, crews responded at 7:30 a.m. to the four-vehicle crash on southbound Del Prado Boulevard at De Navarra Parkway. Del Prado Boulevard did not have to be closed, but delays should be expected while the scene is cleared.

On CPFD’s Facebook post about the incident, multiple Cape Coral residents commented about the lack of a traffic light at that intersection and the danger that can pose to drivers.

