Nautical Bowls health food franchise takes off in Southwest Florida

Katie Archer sought to diversify her family’s income stream. She also wanted to pursue her passion for encouraging healthy eating.

By opening Nautical Bowls franchises in Collier County, she accomplished both.

Nautical Bowls opened at Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt, at the northwest corner of Airport-Pulling Road and Vanderbilt Beach Road in North Naples. It joined Coconut Point in Estero as the second of at least five planned locations in Southwest Florida, with Fort Myers also on tap to eventually receive one.

