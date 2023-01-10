Naples police looking for additional victims of accused Massachusetts rapist

Naples police want people to come forward with information about an accused rapist from Massachusetts who has a connection to Southwest Florida.

Police say 56-year-old James Devellis is an orthopedic surgeon who is accused of raping a man in Massachusetts. He also owns a home on Crayton Coad in Naples.

Devellis was arraigned in Massachusetts on Tuesday. The Middlesex district attorney said Devellis knew the 21-year-old victim. At some point, the victim visited devilish, lost consciousness, and Devellis sexually assaulted him.

Lieutenant Bryan McGinn with the Naples Police Department said law enforcement in Massachusetts contacted him in December and asked for help locating any possible victims in Naples. “That’s basically why we’re reaching out to see if anyone comes forward with any kind of criminal or suspicious information.”

Naples police said they don’t believe Devellis practiced in Naples and say no victims have come forward yet.

If you know anything or are a victim, you are asked to contact the Naples Police Department.