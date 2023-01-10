Massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in Tuesday drawing

Author: CBS Miami Staff
Published: January 10, 2023 8:33 AM EST
Feeling lucky? You may want to spend a couple of bucks for your shot at Tuesday night’s massive $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

It has a cash value of $568.7 million.

The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won on Oct. 14, when tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize.

This is the fourth in a little more than four years that the Mega Millions jackpot has topped $1 billion.

The only Mega Millions jackpots larger than Tuesday’s estimated $1.1 billion are the game’s record of $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018, and $1.337 billion won in Illinois last July 29.

The odds of winning the top prize, however, are not in your favor – only about 1 in 303 million. Players have better odds of a smaller payoff, such as winning $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

If you plan to play in hopes of winning the Tuesday drawing, tickets are $2 each and must be purchased by 10 p.m.

