Human remains found in Fort Myers Beach mangroves

FORT MYERS BEACH
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says human remains have been found in the canal and mangroves area near the town hall on Fort Myers Beach.
Deputies are now on the scene and investigating. They have not released any other information.
WINK News spoke to a company that was working in the canal area when they found the body. They told us they then contacted deputies.
WINK News is on scene and will bring you updates as they are available.
