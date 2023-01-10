HGTV to makeover exterior of Lee County home

A Southwest Florida home is getting an exterior facelift

HGTV is coming in and giving the place, known as “the fire house,” a new look.

Built 13 years ago, the home is starting to show its age.

Located along Donna Drive off McGregor Boulevard, the driveway is full of cracks and there’s outdated tile outside the front door.

Owner Sherry Anderson bought the house a year ago and made a list of improvements she wanted to make.

Not knowing where to start, she took a chance by entering a contest with Home and Garden Television.

“They actually requested photographs of the home,” Anderson said. “I thought we were a perfect fit.”

HGTV thought so too.

In collaboration with Dream Colors, the cable network is going to give Sherry’s home a makeover.

The driveway will be completely resurfaced and the rest of it will be modernized with the entryway keeping a neutral color scheme.

“They have hired a concrete business and they will be doing the prep work, and then they have their own team that will actually do the application,” Anderson said.

The best part, it’s free.

Great news because Anderson said Hurricane Ian did a number of the house.

“To get some work done. And from an expert, you know, designing and all of that it’s truly a blessing,” she said. “And hopefully, with all the damage that’s occurred from Hurricane Ian with our neighborhood that some others will also get inspired.”

HGTV will unveil the final look on Jan. 27.